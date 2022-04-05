Model Christy Giles & Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola's Causes Of Death Confirmed Months After They Were Left Outside LA Hospitals

A sad update has been made in the investigation into late model Christy Giles and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola’s deaths.

As Perezcious readers will recall, the young women were both left outside of separate hospitals in Los Angeles after a night out in November. After much speculation, police can now confirm that both women died from drug intoxication.

According to online records reviewed by E! News, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office determined that Giles, 24, passed away with a mixture of cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine, and gamma hydroxybutyrate acid (also known as GHB or the date rape drug) in her system. She was pronounced dead once found at Southern California Hospital in Culver City on November 13.

A few miles away, Cabrales-Arzola, 26, was found that evening unconscious and in critical condition at the Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital. She managed to stay alive for another few days while in a coma but sadly died on November 24. The coroner’s office confirmed that she died from multiple organ failure and drug intoxication, citing that she tested positive for cocaine, MDMA, and “other undetermined” drugs. Both of their deaths have been ruled homicides.

Police have alleged that the women were given drugs and overdosed at an LA residence they visited after leaving a party with several men. In December, David Pearce, 38, Brandt Osborn, 42, and Michael Ansbach, 47, were arrested in connection to the deaths. Pearce was charged with manslaughter while the others were accused of being accessories to manslaughter. Currently, Pearce is the only one still in custody on a $3.4 million bail stemming from sexual assault charges also related to this case. He has pleaded not guilty to the sexual assault charges and is scheduled for a trial-setting conference on April 25.

Osborn and Ansbach were released from custody in December. Osborn’s arrest has been reduced to detention after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office rejected his case, but Ansbach is due back in court on April 14 after he was released on bond.

As the legal matters rage on, one person is now opening up about the confirmed causes of death. Christy’s heartbroken husband Jan Cilliers spoke to E! News on Tuesday, sharing his relief that authorities were able to classify his wife’s case as a homicide, something he had been “suspecting all along.” He explained:

“I’m firstly relieved that it was ruled a homicide, and that it’s more likely that the DA’s office is going to press charges. Secondly, I’m also very sad that Christie’s last moments were in this situation.”

Interestingly, he also shared how “surprising” it was to him that drugs were involved in the model’s cause of death, adding:

“It’s not like she was a regular drug user, you know what I mean? But those two things are very concerning. Because one is a date rape drug and the second one is something that has been killing a lot of people recently.”

While Jan has yet to get too involved in the investigation, he is ready to talk to authorities once they have all the evidence they need to go after his wife’s alleged killers.

“I’ve not yet spoken to the DA. I’m waiting til the case has all the pieces of evidence that they’re waiting for and then I’ll make contact with them.”

Cilliers also took a moment to reflect on the amazing person his partner was, calling her “a beautiful soul,” musing:

“She was a big lover. She loved everybody. She was an amazing person. She was a successful model.”

Christy was also about to embark on a career change so that she could provide a positive impact on the world. She was planning to go back to school and study psychology, he shared:

“She was interested in helping a lot of people. She wanted to get into that. She felt like that’d be a more fulfilling life for her than modeling.”

How sad that those dreams were stolen from her at such a young age… The couple went on their first date on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and tied the knot that August. After falling fast and hard, this kind of loss has been unimaginable for Jan, who continued:

“Everyone misses her a lot. She was a blessing to be around and our life has definitely been changed without her.”

Wow. Our hearts go out to Christy and Hilda’s friends and family in this devastating time. Given how strange and concerning this case has been from the start, we’re sure each new discovery comes with a mix of emotions. A GoFundMe page is still active to support Hilda’s family. You can check it out HERE. Sending love.

