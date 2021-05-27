Media Mage Sheeraz Hasan Teams Up With Financial Expert Arian Eghbali To Help Make You RICH!

We’ve already talked about how media guru Sheeraz Hasan could help you become famous with his Masterclass. But what if fame isn’t for you? What if you just want to be rich?

Well, luckily for you, Sheeraz has the answer for that, too: his friend and collaborator Arian Eghbali!

Arian is a financial advisor, credit repair specialist, and CEO of Enrich Financial, who has helped thousands of investors around California clear their debts, skyrocket their credit, and secure life changing and well structured loans for their ventures with the help of his award winning team.

Related: Sheeraz Stuns Hollywood With Giant Kim Kardashian Marriage Proposal Billboard!

Now, he’s teamed up with Sheeraz to spread financial advice that many folks can use! The pair, who have been friends for years and have worked with many of the same high profile clients, have done Instagram live streams, star studded Clubhouse discussions, and eventually other platforms to spread their collective wisdom.

Arian guides people on how to most effectively repair their credit, clear their debts, and invest their income, while Sheeraz discusses how to smartly use cheap or free media to boost your brand and grow your sales. Talk about a dynamic duo!

Again, we’ve already written about Sheeraz’s many media accomplishments, but what about Arian? Well, he’s an author, entrepreneur, industrialist, media proprietor, and investor; the founder of Radio Jan, the first Armenian radio in the world based outside of Armenia; and a frequent guest on the show Good Morning LA show at Pan Armenia TV.

He also knows quite a few people in high places, including Vice President Kamala Harris! When the Veep was the Attorney General of State of California, she wrote to Arian:

“I’ve never been a fan of the word ‘can’t’ — aimed at me, or anyone else. I’m running for U.S. Senate because I believe that America should be a place built on ‘can,’ where opportunity exists for everyone.”

Arian feels the same way, and his Enrich Financial Office has gained some notoriety among other political big wigs: the company received a special letter of recognition from Barack Obama and Donald Trump, meaning he’s impressing folks on all ends of the political spectrum!

Are YOU ready for Arian to change your life? To learn more about his financial services, upcoming media appearances, or speaking engagements click HERE.

[Image via Fame By Sheeraz]