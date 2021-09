Britney Spears is engaged, but most of her fans aren’t happy about it. Plus, an update about her father’s role in her business affairs. Lana Del Rey may have just sabotaged her career! The VMAs happened and Conor McGregor is out of control with his latest stunt. And MORE!

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to see for yourself what everyone is raving about – our new CBD gummies! My True 10 really works!