Sia Accuses Shia LaBeouf Of Conning Her 'Into An Adulterous Relationship Claiming To Be Single'

Sia is speaking out about Shia LaBeouf, and her admission is raising eyebrows this weekend — just like what FKA twigs did with her reveal late last week.

On Saturday, the 44-year-old Cheap Thrills singer revealed on Twitter, that she, too, had been emotionally hurt by the Holes actor. And along with that announcement, she shared some pretty shocking accusations, alleging he’d tricked her into getting involved with him by claiming to be single when he was actually in a relationship.

Sia did not provide any information with more detail than that, but it was certainly enough to get everybody’s attention on its own. Using her social media presence to announce the issue, Sia said (below):

“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. … I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away.”

Wow…

The singer went on from there, too, showing her love for her fellow songstress for dealing with her own major drama and serious accusations regarding Shia.

Tweeting directly at the cellophane singer, Sia added:

“Also I love you @FKAtwigs. This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you.”

Like we said, Sia did not provide further details about the allegations, but they certainly have us picking our jaws up off the floor in and of themselves, ya know?!

Here are her tweets (below):

As you may recall, LaBeouf, who is 34 years old, starred in Sia’s 2015 music video for her song Elastic Heart, which took place alongside dancer Maddie Ziegler.

And of course, all this started late last week when FKA twigs — born Tahliah Debrett Barnett — came forward with a new lawsuit against the former Even Stevens star, alleging sexual battery and physical assault.

Calling it the “worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life,” FKA twigs has been remarkably open about it in the last few days, though she’s hopeful that by telling her story she can save some other people from other harmful relationships.

Reactions to this big Sia reveal, Perezcious readers? What do U make of the accusations here, and what do U think will come from it as the fallout continues?

Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)…

