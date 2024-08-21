Simone Biles Says Paris Club Attempted To Charge Her $26K For CHAMPAGNE After Olympics!

Simone Biles was given an Olympic-sized bill after celebrating all her wins in Paris!

The gold medalist took to TikTok on Monday to film a GRWM for an NFL preseason game she was attending. But in casually chatting she ended up shocking fans while recounting a story from back in Paris after all her Olympics success.

At around the 48-second mark, the gymnast talks about the Closing Ceremony and how afterwards, she “went out.” She told fans:

“You guys, this club tried to charge me $26,000 for a bottle of champagne.”

HOLY S**T WHAT?!?!?!

She went on:

“Like, are you insane? Obviously I didn’t buy it, but why would you even try to play me like that? Like, that’s wild.”

football season has started ????BEAR DOWN????

It’s not clear what establishment tried to charge her such an outrageous price, but DAMN. Maybe they were trying to take advantage of her Olympic success??

They had to have known who she was, right? We mean, who could possibly claim to not know who Simone Biles is?!

Thoughts??

