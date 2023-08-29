Listen To This: Your Eyes!

Did you know Simu Liu could sing? We didn’t!

And he just released an original song! That he wrote!

Had no expectations with Don’t and it didn’t disappoint! It’s really great!

A power ballad. The kind of song that will be a hit to perform in dance competitions. The kind of song that will be a great choice to audition with on singing shows.

Heartfelt. Beautiful. This reminds us Michael Buble meets Daniel Powter and Gavin DeGraw.

