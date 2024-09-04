Singer's Husband Died By Suicide -- Then She Discovered He'd Been Cheating On Her!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Well, this is heartbreaking — and to be honest more than a little infuriating.

You don’t know the name Marianne Fraser. You likely don’t even know the name she’s putting out music under, Little Win. Not yet. But in a new video posted to Instagram, she reveals her story — and that you’ll never be able to forget.

The Scottish schoolteacher-turned-singer gave birth to her son Soren on December 22, 2022, her first child with her musician husband Liam. But just a few days later, on New Year’s Eve, she walked into their home to find Liam had died by suicide. She was in shock. It was unimaginably devastating. She told followers:

“I found him, I was holding Soren… I still have blanks in my memory from it, I was unable to eat and was readmitted to hospital for a few days.”

When she could finally take care of herself and her newborn son again, she came home from the hospital — and got another shock. Police gave her back Liam’s clothes and phone after their investigation, and she found evidence he had been cheating on her! He’d been having an affair for some time, and there was so much there. She even revealed:

“I found phone calls to a person while I was in labour.”

OMG, what?? While she was giving birth to their baby?? Disgusting!

It was such a betrayal — and after such a loss, too. She couldn’t believe it was really happening. She said:

“It was just blow after blow, I kept thinking I’d wake up from some post birth painkiller. It feels like it’s all very tainted.”

Discovering her husband’s infidelity after his passing — and after a death he chose, too — left her reeling, like he was posthumously destroying everything they’d had over their four-year marriage:

“It feels like it has all been obliterated. I was in utter shock, it’s bizarre to be angry with someone who is no longer alive.”

It took a long time to come to terms with it. But she ultimately decided she’s glad she wasn’t kept in the dark all this time:

“I would rather have known, I believe knowledge gave me some kind of closure.”

About a year after the back-to-back blows, she decided to push herself to leave the house again and live a life:

“I’ve got a choice — I can sit in my house and rot or I can show my son what an amazing life there is to be had… I was focusing on doing the best for my son. I was doing everything in my power to do that.”

She brought Soren to see a band she loves at a festival, and the music had a healing effect:

“It was the first time I felt this sense of calm. It was in that moment I knew I had to go back to music and use it as my therapy.”

Marianne is finally releasing her album this month under the name Little Win. It’s called Open Hearts And Magic. Hopefully it will be healing for her AND for listeners. She told The Sunday Post in July:

“Even if your life completely falls apart, there’s still hope. It’s still possible to have a beautiful life going forward. I believe what happened to Soren and I is a big part of our life but I don’t believe it defines us. This whole album is basically joy and hope. I did it because I want Soren to look back when he’s older and think, ‘Well done, Mum, you really did a good thing here.'”

Get a taste of what she’s been working on (below):

What a horrible story. We’re just so glad it has a positive ending. Or maybe we should say a new beginning?

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via Marianne Fraser/Instagram/GoFundMe.]