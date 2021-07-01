Soho Karen FINALLY Charged With Hate Crime Over Infamous iPhone Incident At NYC Hotel

The wheels of justice may turn slowly, but they never stop — and in this case, they get to where they’re going.

So it goes for Miya Ponsetto — AKA “Soho Karen” — who on Wednesday was finally indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges over an infamous December 2020 incident in a NYC hotel lobby involving an iPhone.

Related: Soho Karen Catches A Huge Break In Fighting Other Charges Against Her In Beverly Hills!

Those following this story will recall how Ponsetto allegedly attacked 14-year-old Keyon Harold Jr. at the Arlo Hotel after falsely claiming he stole her iPhone. Now, according to court records, on Wednesday she was officially hit with multiple charges, including two felony counts of unlawful imprisonment in the 2nd degree as a hate crime, and two misdemeanor counts of aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

The felony hate crime charges are a big deal, as Keyon’s family has long been advocating for their inclusion. As for Ponsetto, her lawyer Paul D’Emilia called the charges “overreach,” “absurd,” and “shameful.” She has since entered a plea of not guilty.

Regardless, this is where she’s at now — and according to TMZ, Ponsetto will face down her next court date on the matter in October.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via ET/YouTube]