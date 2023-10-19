Sophia Bush's Ex Responds To News She's Dating A Woman!

Our jaw dropped when we heard who Sophia Bush had moved on with after her divorce. We can only imagine what the news must have been like for her ex!

If you hadn’t heard, on Tuesday a People report came out claiming the One Tree Hill alum was dating soccer star Ashlyn Harris “after being friends for years.” Page Six sources confirmed they were “definitely a couple” already. The goalie just filed for divorce from her wife, USWNT teammate Ali Krieger in September, so this was a shock all around.

So how did Grant Hughes take it? Pretty well, per his team! A rep for the entrepreneur told multiple outlets on Wednesday:

“Grant will always want the best for Sophia, and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled.”

Awww! What a great reaction! It certainly doesn’t seem like he’s bitter or upset about anything. Phew! The timing of the connection was a little sketchy, seeing as we now know Sophia and Ashlyn hung out a little in France in June — around the time the soccer star reportedly moved out of her house and just a week before the separation date Sophia listed in her divorce filing. We guess there really is no scandal?

It’s funny, we assumed we were going to find out Sophia’s sudden decision to leave Grant was about something he did. But he seems like a pretty supportive guy!

How would YOU react if your spouse of one year filed for divorce — and started dating one of their friends??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Ashlyn Harris/Instagram.]