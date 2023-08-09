Sophia Bush & Grant Hughes Divorce Details! And Yet Another Clue Something BAD Happened!

We’re still trying to figure out the details behind Sophia Bush‘s decision to split from hubby Grant Hughes — but maybe we can glean some insight from details of the actual divorce?

The One Tree Hill alum dropped the unexpected filing on Friday afternoon, with a source revealing:

“Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service. They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

The couple were only married for about a year, after a cute hometown wedding ceremony in Tulsa, Oklahoma last June. As the source noted, they got together only recently — having been romantically linked as far as the public knew only since 2020.

So what happened to scuttle this fairy tale romance between old friends? That insider said they’ll still be friends, but Sophia’s Instagram feed says different. She immediately scrubbed Grant from her page like an unsightly stain on your favorite blouse.

SO WHAT HAPPENED?!

It may be a while before we find out. For now, however, we know at least some key deets from their legal division. Apparently despite falling head over heels, Sophia had the foresight to sign a prenup. She’s one smart cookie.

Per court documents obtained by Page Six on Wednesday, she’s asking the court to enforce the prenuptial agreement. Sophia specifically asked that NO spousal support be awarded to either party. Her lawyers asked that “each party shall be awarded his/her respective separate property assets and debts pursuant to the terms of the agreement signed by the parties prior to their marriage” In other words, the TV star and the entrepreneur will be walking away with everything that’s theirs — though the legal team noted the “exact nature and extent of the separate property assets and debts of the parties is unknown at this time.”

That’s especially important for Sophia to request considering she has a bit more money than he does. Her estimated net worth after her nine seasons on One Tree Hill AND four on Chicago PD is $11 million. His — from endeavors like founding the health-tracking app FocusMotion — is about $6 mil.

So assuming he doesn’t challenge the prenup, it looks like this will be an actual smooth celeb divorce for once in 2023. But we still just can’t get over how fast this went south.

See, one more thing we just learned. Sophia’s divorce filing (due to “irreconcilable differences” naturally) was last week — but she listed the separation date as June 27. That’s just two weeks after the couple’s one-year anniversary — and a sweet post on her IG (since deleted) in which she gushed about Grant:

“Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband.’ Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary.”

Two weeks after THAT, and they’re dunzo? That’s not growing apart and conscious uncoupling, something HAPPENED. She hasn’t said anything publicly yet, but she did post a quote on August 3:

“Sometimes you have to remind yourself that you’re something special, that you can’t be replaced. Your heart, your mind, your conversation, your care, it can’t be replaced. By anyone.”

Hmm. Maybe one day we’ll learn what the heck really happened…

