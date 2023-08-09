The Bear's Jeremy Allen White & Ashley Moore Hooking Up 'As Often As They Can' Amid Painful Divorce -- Damn!

When Addison Timlin filed for divorce from Jeremy Allen White in May it was kind of a shock. The couple had been together at least a decade, an eternity in Hollywood years. And they’re in their early 30s, too — meaning they’d been dating or married nearly their entire adult lives. They really seemed like OTP. But it was not to be.

We’d heard there were “trust issues” that led to Addison pulling the plug. And over the weekend we got what looked like it might be an answer as to what the trust problem was about.

The acclaimed star of FX‘s The Bear was spotted locking lips with a model-actress named Ashley Moore. You might know her from the I Know What You Did Last Summer TV show. Or you may know her from the photos where she’s sucking face with Jeremy now. It was the kind of PDA that says the relationship is still in that hot new phase — but not so new that we aren’t willing to make out in the street.

Related: Natalie Portman ‘Still Doesn’t Know’ If She’ll Leave Benjamin Millepied For Good

So what’s going on? The timing may be questionable, but the romance is not. A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday:

“Jeremy and Ashley aren’t putting any labels on their relationship, but they’re hooking up as often as they can and are totally smitten.”

Yeah, we kinda figured. The insider added that the new couple’s chemistry is “off the charts.” For now, we guess, they’re just enjoying all that hooking up.

Ouch.

See, meanwhile Addison, an actress you might know from indie movies like Odd Thomas or shows like Californication, is living a very different single existence. She’s focusing on raising the couple’s two children, 4-year-old Ezer and 2-year-old Dolores. She’s said very little publicly about the split, but she did put up an Instagram post to herself for Mother’s Day after the divorce filing. She wrote:

“Single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so f**king hard. It is all out covered in s**t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. Its not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself ‘don’t forget this’ because theres no witness by your side. It’s so painful.”

Yeah, a far cry from “hooking up” every chance he gets. Oof.

She did imply the split had been going on a lot longer, however, mentioning the previous “nine months” — which matches up pretty well with the separation date in her divorce filing of September 2022:

“Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has. So thank you to everyone that has helped me in these last 9 months, the moms who picked my kid up from school in an emergency, play dates that made weekends feel a little less like climbing a small mountain, crying in my car, urgent care centers, frozen 1 and 2, and my little man JJ, Kraft mac and cheese, dry shampoo, ice cream, lollipops, goldfish, pirates booty, pull ups, crocs, soap & water, neighbors, my friends, my family, and if you turned and said to me ‘I’ve got you'”

Again, OOF. So real. But also, it seems like Ashley Moore may not have been in the picture at the time of the split? We mean, how would they not have labels on anything if they’d been together nearly a year, right??

What do YOU think of Jeremy’s new relationship post-divorce? It is all on the up-and-up?

[Image via FX/YouTube/Addison Timlin/Ashley Moore/Instagram.]