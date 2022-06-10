Aww! Britney Spears Broke Down In Tears While Exchanging Vows With Sam Asghari!

Britney Spears could not stop crying as she finally got her happily ever after this week!

As you most likely know, the couple exchanged vows in a small and romantic ceremony at her home in Los Angeles on Thursday in front of 60 guests, including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Kathy Hilton. A rep for the 28-year-old actor confirmed the nuptials, telling Us Weekly on Thursday:

“I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can’t wait for the future they will build together.”

The ceremony, which lasted around 10 minutes, was officiated by Reverend Clint Huft, who also married Paris and Carter Reum last year. But during the nuptials, a source spilled to Us Weekly on Friday that Britney, decked out in a stunning off-the-shoulder custom gown from Donatella Versace, was in tears at some parts:

“Britney arrived in this beautiful horse carriage that looked like it came straight from a fairy tale. Britney cried during the ceremony and Sam was sweetly wiping her tears.”

AWWW! That is just so sweet!

Following the emotional wedding vows, Britney and Sam then celebrated their marriage with many of their celeb guests. The Us insider shared:

“Britney was so happy and in a really good mood. She couldn’t stop smiling! She was having so much fun and was dancing a lot, which of course is her favorite hobby. Everyone was in a good mood and so happy for Britney, especially seeing what she’s been through these last couple of years.”

Thankfully, it sounds like her ex-husband Jason Alexander failed to put too much of a damper on the festivities! As we previously reported, the 40-year-old showed up uninvited to Britney’s home, shouting everything from “I’m the first husband,” “I’m here to crash the wedding,” and “where the f**k is the family?” He even had a knife on him when he crashed the big day! So scary…

Since then, police arrested Jason on charges of trespassing, misdemeanor vandalism, and battery. The ex also received an emergency protective order against him, meaning he must remain 100 yards away from Britney and Sam, as well as their home.

Despite all of the drama before the wedding, it seems like the happy newlyweds truly had a beautiful and magical day. Congrats again to the newlyweds!

