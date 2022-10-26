Ellen Show Alum Sophia Grace Claps Back At Haters Who Say She's Too Young To Be A Mom!

Sophia Grace Brownlee is calling out the critics who tried to rain on her pregnancy parade!

Of course, the Ellen DeGeneres Show alum recently announced she is pregnant with her first child. At just 19 years old, many fans were shocked by her big reveal from this past weekend, but the Brit is proud of her pregnancy and ready for motherhood! And she’s got a message for those who say she isn’t!

Related: Kaley Cuoco Shares Baby Bump Pics, Was ‘Horribly Sick’ Filming While Pregnant

The teenage star first rose to fame by appearing alongside her cousin Rosie McClelland on Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime TV show beginning in 2011. Sophia Grace is all grown up now, though — which is proof time really does fly. The fact that she’s preparing to have her own child only pushes that timetable even faster!!

So when she spoke to E! News about the pregnancy on Tuesday, Sophia Grace addressed haters online who have criticized her for getting pregnant at such a young age. She told the outlet:

“I feel like 19 is quite young, obviously, to have a baby. Usually most people are like, ‘you should have babies when you’re 30 and you’re married and you live in your own house,’ which is completely fine. But obviously everyone’s gonna have their different opinions.”

That they are…

The teenage star also doubled down on her self-confidence in the new comments to the outlet, adding:

“I just feel it’s about the person themselves. And as long as you feel ready and it’s something that you’re happy about, then it’s really no one else’s problem.”

It’s not all negativity, though! Sophia Grace explained many fans came forward and encouraged her. Some even recounted their own stories of giving birth at a young age — and how it all worked out for them!

She said:

“I’ve seen so many supportive comments about how, ‘you’re young, but I had a baby at this age’ and it was so lovely. It really makes me feel happy when I see other girls comment that. It really, really makes me so more confident.”

Those supportive comments have helped ease her nerves quite a bit. As she noted, the idea of being a young mother is “kind of scary.” But the former child star is optimistic that she will figure things out as they come up:

“At the start I was feeling a bit sort of overwhelmed, and you think about like, ‘how am I going to know how to do this? How am I going to learn how to carry the baby properly?’ It’s kind of scary. It’s a human, but I feel like it will just come naturally once I have the baby. My family and friends are so supportive. I’m sure that I [sic] will help so much. So I feel really confident about it now.”

While it sounds like the pregnancy wasn’t planned, per se, the 19-year-old and her partner are both all-in on being young parents. Sophia Grace spoke about how the reveal came up, and where the couple went with it from there:

“I just shared it straightaway because it’s part of both of us really. We both have just as much to do with the situation as each other. I definitely owed it to tell him straightaway. From the start, we were both really happy about it. Obviously both quite shocked at the start and also overwhelmed because he’s young also. But now that we’re getting used to it, we’re both really excited.”

Just don’t expect her to reveal much about her man! Not yet, at least!

Related: Mom Pregnant With Son’s Child At 56 Years Old — Here’s The Amazing Reason Why!

Sophia explained her “longtime” partner is young, like she is, and wants to keep things away from the prying public. Someday, she said she may introduce him to the world, though that day won’t be today:

“Because I have always been in the spotlight, I feel like I want something just to keep to myself. Just something that I can keep private and that I can just enjoy myself and not have to share it with everyone. I would be completely happy to share him and I would be completely happy for him to be in my videos. But I feel like when he’s confident enough to be in them, then maybe we could do that and it’ll be really fun.”

Totally within her rights! Family first! We’re just glad she’s not letting any criticisms affect her mental health. What a journey it will be!! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via The Ellen DeGeneres Show/YouTube/Sophia Grace/YouTube]