Mom Pregnant With Son’s Child At 56 Years Old -- Here’s The Amazing Reason Why!

This is incredible!

A mother in Utah is currently pregnant with her son’s child! Before you get any wrong ideas, this is actually a really wonderful thing she’s done!

While speaking to SWNS on Thursday, the family revealed Nancy Hauck volunteered to carry her son Jeff and his wife Cambria’s fifth child. The couple currently shares two sets of twins but were eager to have more. Unfortunately, Cambria was unable to carry a pregnancy after she underwent a life-saving hysterectomy last year following the traumatic birth of her youngest set of twins. Now Nancy — at a stunning 56 years old — is preggers with their baby girl!

Related: Woman Found Dead In Department Store Bathroom FOUR Days Later

Nancy noted her son and daughter-in-law struggled with IVF for several years before the birth of their other children. This sparked her desire to help them welcome another baby into the world when it was no longer possible for Cambria to do so, she shared:

“I just suddenly had a feeling a few months after that I should offer to do it. I told my son, and he teared up and was shocked — I hadn’t even told my husband at that point. But he was really supportive.”

Whoa! What an amazing mother and grandmother!!!

Nancy did admit to feeling concerned about carrying a baby at her age, especially since it’s been 26 years since she was last pregnant, but when she received the go-ahead from her doctor, she acted fast so she didn’t begin menopause beforehand. Thankfully, it sounds like she’s doing well, too! Her son reflected on the gift she’s giving his family, saying:

“I felt grateful to have such a selfless and loving mom that was willing to make that kind of sacrifice for my family … having experienced over four years of infertility treatments, I knew how complicated the process can be and doubted that it was possible for her to carry a baby for us, but I was very moved that she would even offer.”

Well, it was possible! She is now pregnant and due on November 5! Ch-ch-check out photos of the family and the pregnant grandma (below)!

What a story the kiddo will have to tell! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Cambria Hauck/Instagram]