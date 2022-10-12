Kaley Cuoco Shares New Baby Bump Pics, Says She Was 'Horribly Sick' Filming While Pregnant

Kaley Cuoco is sharing all the deets of her pregnancy!

ICYMI, The Big Bang Theory alum revealed on Instagram Tuesday she’s expecting a baby girl with her beau, actor Tom Pelphrey. In the post, she shared several photos of herself and Tom with pregnancy tests, a gender reveal cake, and the biggest smiles on their faces! The caption read:

“ Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon… I you @tommypelphrey !!!”

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

The As The World Turns star also took to the ‘gram to share the news with a sweet gallery of pics and a caption that read:

“And then it was even MORE BETTER. . Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco “

Just the cutest, we couldn’t be happier for them!

The excitement didn’t come without some hard times, though, as the 36-year-old revealed in a story on Tuesday she experienced some real sickness and cravings while on set of Role Play this summer — she was so sick, in fact, she needed her body double Monette Moio to shoot scenes for her. She wrote on a photo of the two actresses comparing stomachs:

“Memories … Hey @monettemoio remember that time we shot an action film while I was pregnant and horribly sick and you had to take care of me and be me and do all the things as non pregnant me?!”

See the photo (bel0w):

So sweet — what a great friend and co-worker to help her out! Another photo shows her lying in the bed seemingly attempting to rest from nausea and was captioned:

“This was every day between setups lol”

The actress also opened up about her pregnancy cravings! In one video, she shows a short clip of her thanking Pelphrey for finding her a tuna sandwich in Denmark:

“That time @tommypelphrey found me a tuna sandwich in Denmark and nothing made me happier in that moment.”

Her bestie Emma Madeline Ross also came to the rescue during her self-proclaimed 3 day long “Subway sandwich craze”!

Yum! Who doesn’t love a good sandwich?

Related: Kaley Almost Had Her Leg Amputated After Horseback Riding Accident!

Cuoco also shared some super candid moments on her story, one of which featured her introducing her baby bump to her horses. As fans know, The Flight Attendant star has a huge love for horses and horseback riding — clearly this was a very important moment for her! She captioned a short clip of the pony delicately nudging her belly with its nose:

“brb off to cry”

Aww!

Finally, the mom-to-be gives us a bump update in the form of a beautiful black-and-white mirror selfie — and she’s just glowing!

We are so excited for the happy couple and we can’t wait for them to welcome their bundle of joy! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kaley Cuoco/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]