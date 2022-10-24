Ellen DeGeneres Show Alum Rosie McClelland Reacts To 19-Year-Old Sophia Grace's Surprising Pregnancy News

So much love and support for the baby on the way!

As we’ve been reporting, former Ellen DeGeneres Show viral video star Sophia Grace Brownlee is unexpectedly pregnant — and super stoked about it! The one-time viral star, who first rose to fame during a memorable 2011 moment on host Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime TV talk show, revealed her pregnancy to the world back on Saturday.

Fans were shocked at the 19-year-old’s announcement. Mostly because it made us all feel old AF! LOLz! And now, her Ellen Show co-star is speaking out about the baby news, too!

Sophia’s cousin and viral fame partner Rosie McClelland spoke with E! News on Sunday about the pregnancy news. While Rosie admitted she was surprised by it just like the rest of the world — and Sophia, too — the 16-year-old girl is ecstatic about her cuz becoming a momma! She told the outlet:

“I literally froze and then burst into tears and then Sophia showed me her scan picture. I’m so happy for Sophia. She has always been amazing with children and she’s gonna be an amazing mum. She also has a very supportive family around her to help and I’m gonna be there every step of the way! I can’t wait to buy the baby loads of cute clothes.”

Awww!

And she continued:

“I don’t think I will be any good with the late feeds though or the nappies. I’m so proud of Sophia and so excited for this new chapter for her and all of us.”

That’s so sweet! So much meaningful love and support for what is going to be a great and inspiring time in Sophia Grace’s life! Snaps and claps for both of them!!

Of course, Perezcious readers will recall Brownlee’s announcement, which was originally posted to YouTube on Saturday. In it, the teen admitted she was initially surprised when she learned she was carrying a child:

“I was very shocked when I first found out. I got used to it now and I’m super, super happy about it and I can’t wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have. It’s like, mad to think that there’s literally another like, life inside of you.”

The power of motherhood!

To think this little girl-turned-young woman could go from performing a cover of Nicki Minaj‘s Super Bass on Ellen’s talk show to having a sweet little baby of her own in, what, 11 years?! We all literally grew up watching those two girls on TV! And they grew up on air along the way with plenty of appearances past that first memorable moment. Now here they are, ushering in the next generation! Crazy how time flies!!

