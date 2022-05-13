Sophia Grace & Rosie Make A Surprise Return To Ellen 11 YEARS Later!

Sophia Grace and Rosie are back!

Almost 11 years (!!!) after the singing duo of Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland made their first appearance, Ellen DeGeneres brought them back ahead of her upcoming series finale. As you may recall, the little cousins were first invited on the once dominant talk show back in October 2011 after they went viral for recreating Nicki Minaj’s Super Bass at only 8 and 5 years old. Sophia Grace and Rosie soon became staples, appearing on the show 24 times, hosting their own segment called Tea Time, and even serving as red carpet correspondents.

Eventually they grew out of the princess outfits and split up as a performing duo. But in honor of all those amazing memories they’ve given us, the two have returned for one last goodbye! Looking back at their time on the show, Sophia Grace recalled how one of her favorite memories was interviewing Drake at the Grammys, saying:

“He ate some of our candy. I’m such a big fan of him now.”

Another best moment? Obviously, it was their first time on the show when she got to meet and perform with Nicki! Sophia Grace gushed:

“Them doors over there, when they opened, I literally looked in every single direction but the one that she was coming out of. And when I finally saw her it was just chaos. And it was great.”

As for Rosie, she spilled it was receiving a kiss on the cheek from Justin Bieber at the Teen Choice Awards:

“Obviously, at that time I was like, ‘Ew, a boy! He’s kissing me on the cheek.’ And now, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’d let Justin Bieber kiss me on the cheek again!’”

And of course they could not return without one final performance of Super Bass! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

[Image via TheEllenShow/YouTube]