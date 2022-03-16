Ellen DeGeneres Plans To Give Her Staff ‘Millions’ Of Dollars In Bonuses When The Show Ends

Things are about to get just a little sweeter for employees over at The Ellen DeGeneres Show…

When the final curtain comes down for the daytime talk show on May 26, it turns out that Ellen DeGeneres plans on shelling out some money to her staff! According to The New York Post, a source revealed on Wednesday that the 64-year-old host will be giving out “millions of dollars” in bonuses to her staff members, saying:

“Ellen and [production company] Warner Bros. worked together to make sure every person was taken care of.”

It is unclear how the funds are being distributed, but sources told Deadline that the bonuses are to be issued on a sliding scale based on years of service. Staffers who have been on the program for one to four years will receive two weeks of pay, employees with four to eight years under their belt will receive three weeks of pay, and so on. The bonuses will be capped at six weeks for the longest-serving employees on the show. According to Deadline, about 30 percent of the staff have been on the show for more than 10 years, with most of the executive producers being there for all 19 seasons!

Related: Nick Cannon’s Talk Show Canceled After Showing ‘No Signs Of Growth’ Following Ratings Crater



Additionally, the outlet reports that workers were given letters confirming that Warner Bros. extended their health-care coverage for six months after the end of the show. They also received access to resume-building, networking workshops, and a free one-year membership to LinkedIn Learning. The Post insider noted that DeGeneres “has been incredibly generous” to employees since the talk show started back in 2003. Some may beg to differ about that statement! The source noted:

“It was not even a question for Ellen to cover bonuses … That was very important to her.”

Previously, the outlet claimed that the Finding Nemo star had been dropping gifts to her employees throughout the final season, with a source saying she “gave gifts to everyone including trips, watches, cars.”

Seems like she may be trying to make up for those bullying and mistreatment accusations that were swirling around… (Though we also know employees have indeed received gifts for years. So that part may not be totally new!)

In 2020, she was plagued with allegations of toxic work culture on the show’s set, with rumors circulating of her being the epitome of a mean boss. All of the drama brought on some changes to the program, including the firing of top producers like executive producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman, plus DeGeneres issuing an apology to everyone for not realizing what was happening behind the scenes. Ultimately, the comedian still decided to end the series after its 19th season.

But before the end of the show, DeGeneres plans on pulling out all of the stops! Per Deadline, she will bring on a star-studded group of guests, including Michelle Obama, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Zac Efron, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Gwen Stefani, David Letterman, Diane Keaton, Kim Kardashian, and Portia de Rossi. Wow!

What are thoughts on the bonuses, Perezcious readers? Do you think Ellen is trying to compensate for the toxic work environment allegations? Also, are you sad to see The Ellen DeGeneres Show ending soon? Sound OFF with all of your reactions in the comments.

[Image via The Ellen DeGeneres Show/YouTube]