Caitlyn Jenner’s Longtime Manager Sophia Hutchins’ Cause Of Death Revealed

Sophia Hutchins’ cause of death has been revealed.

As we’ve previously reported, Caitlyn Jenner’s longtime friend and manager tragically died at 29 years old earlier this month in a California ATV accident.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Sophia was likely traveling above the speed limit in her ATV while heading up the steep incline of a road near the former reality star’s home in Malibu. She tried to pass a Mazda 6 sedan with two passengers inside but was unsuccessful because she was going too fast. So, she clipped the rear end of the car, lost control of her own vehicle, and careened off the embankment. She fell roughly 350 feet down the cliff.

Sadly, Sophia didn’t make it. She was pronounced dead at the scene. And now, we know more about what happened.

TMZ obtained the death certificate on Wednesday. In it, the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner revealed that Sophia died from “multiple blunt force injuries.” Her manner of death was also officially listed as an accident.

Just awful…

What a horrible incident. She was so young.

We continue to keep her family and friends in our thoughts.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Jul 16, 2025 16:20pm PDT

