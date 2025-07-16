American Idol Music Supervisor & Her Husband Murdered In Their LA Home

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A woman who spent years as the music supervisor on American Idol and her husband were murdered in their LA home — and an arrest has just been made.

According to multiple reports, Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca, both 70 years old, were found dead in their home in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday afternoon. Robin was extremely well-known in the entertainment industry after having worked as a music supervisor on nearly 300 episodes of American Idol. She also had similar credits on Miss Universe, Lip Sync Battle, The Dance Scene, and many other shows.

The Monday afternoon discovery of their bodies came after cops received a call from relatives asking them to do a welfare check after the couple hadn’t been heard from for several days, according to an LAPD press release. When officers arrived at the couple’s home (pictured above), they discovered they had both been killed inside, with each sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives immediately began looking at security camera footage from their home and those around it, and began to piece together a timeline. Other neighbors had called 911 four days before the couple’s bodies were discovered to report a suspicious person walking along and hopping fences on the street. Sadly, for a full day after the discovery of the couple’s bodies, cops had no leads.

But on Tuesday afternoon, they made an arrest. According to the LAPD release, officers arrested a 22-year-old man named Raymond Boodarian for the killings. They say Boodarian — who is also from Encino — was detained without incident.

Chillingly, cops say they haven’t yet been able to determine any connection he may have had to the house, or to Kaye and Deluca. They also haven’t been able to pin down a motive. Regardless, the LAPD said Boodarian allegedly snuck into the couple’s home when they were out, and then shot them after being confronted upon their return:

“While there were no signs of forced entry or trouble at the location during that investigation, it is now believed that the suspect had gained entry into the residence through an unlocked door. The victims returned home while the suspect was inside their residence, and a confrontation ensued, which resulted in the suspect taking their lives.”

Wow.

Here’s more (below):

LAPD NEWS: NR25147dc Arrest Made in Encino Double Homicide pic.twitter.com/WbhEni6aI5 — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) July 16, 2025

So sad… and so senseless.

A spokesperson for American Idol released a statement to Rolling Stone in the aftermath of the tragedy:

“We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing. Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

You can watch more on the case, and the arrest, here:

Our hearts go out to Robin and Thomas’ friends, family members, loved ones, and colleagues. What a horrific act.

R.I.P.

To learn more about the impact of gun violence, visit https://www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/gun-violence.

