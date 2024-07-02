Sophie Turner Isn't Afraid To Get Naughty On Social Media With Her New Beau Peregrine Pearson! LOOK!

Got A Tip?

Sophie Turner Isn't Afraid To Get Naughty On Social Media With Her New Beau Peregrine Pearson!!

Sophie Turner is having a steamy summer with her boyfriend!

As we all know, the mom of two has been living her best life since splitting from ex-husband Joe Jonas last year… Especially in the wake of shacking up with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson! And she ain’t afraid to show off their love!

On Monday, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star took to Instagram to debut a photo dump of her summer so far, and it looks fantastic! There are dinner dates with pals, and girls’ nights, and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London, and even a beautiful picnic in a grassy meadow with Peregrine. The girl is clearly happy! And maybe her NSFW caption gives a hint to why…

Alongside the pics, she wrote:

“sun, sex and suspicious parents”

See (below):

OMG! That alone is steamy, but it’s also a reference to the UK reality series of the same title in which teens go on vacation abroad without their parents and get into a whole host of wild situations. LOLz!! Enjoy your hot girl summer, Sophie!

Jul 02, 2024 10:32am PDT

