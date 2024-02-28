Drea de Matteo had fallen on some hard times before she made the plunge and joined OnlyFans.

As we’re sure you remember, The Sopranos star shocked the world when she joined the X-rated site with her steamy page chock full of NSFW content. She made it clear she needed some extra cash flow at the time, which is why she decided to jump on the OF bandwagon. But now she’s revealing just how bad her situation really was.

Of course, she was in a lot of hot water following her refusal to get the COVID vaccine when it first dropped, and she’s totally crediting the webpage for “saving her life” after that whole anti-vaxx fiasco. While speaking to DailyMail.com on Tuesday, she confessed:

“It saved us. OnlyFans saved my life, 100 per cent. I can’t believe I’m saying that, but it really did save us. Anybody that wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it. I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids. It saved my home of many years that was very important to us.”

The 52-year-old went on to say she had just TEN BUCKS in her bank account when she joined OF. Yes, you read that right, she says literally $10! She explained:

“They put me into foreclosure and my house had flooded, so I was trying to sell the house quickly. I wanted to try and sell it before they took it. At the same time, I lost my mom, and my other mom, who has dementia, had run out of money for her caregiver. I didn’t know which way was up.”

Wait, what happened to all her TV money? Things really dried up that much?? Apparently so… But the Sons of Anarchy star went on to reveal how she was able to pay off her mortgage in just five minutes after the cash started flowing in:

“I kept putting more pictures up. I was like, holy s**t. In five minutes, I was able to pay back compass real estate who kept the sale of my house.”

FIVE MINUTES???

But just because she’s gotten good things out of it doesn’t mean she was too keen on taking that step to begin with — in fact, she and her man Robby Staebler originally had other plans:

“I did it, but I didn’t want to do it. I got a lot of heat for doing it and it went f**king viral and people went nuts. I mean, the original premise to open the OnlyFans was Robby and I were gonna do a podcast on there that was controversial. We wanted to put it behind a paywall so to not be destroyed in the media for it. That was what it was going to be originally, you know, like with him rubbing my feet because you have to add a little something for OnlyFans in there.”

As it turns out, though, Drea is actually enjoying the journey she describes as empowering:

“It feels good to see those photos. They might be touched up here and there but the truth is they videotape me going live when we do the photoshoot so fans can see the photo shoot happening in real time. For the most part like I look good, and the best part about it is I get to be heavier. I don’t look good in the pictures if I’m skinny. Before photo shoot, I get to eat and eat. I get to bulk up to look better.”

Plus, her diets for her photoshoots are a dream come true:

“We’re just carb loading. I’m just being an Italian lady in the world, eating spaghetti and pasta and steak. You want your boobs to be big and your butt to be big. Otherwise, the photos are a snooze fest!”

Wow!

What do U think about Drea’s OF confessions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Drea de Matteo/Instagram/Adam Carolla/YouTube]