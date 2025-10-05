Got A Tip?

Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis Sentenced After DUI

More than a year after Kathryn Dennis’ DUI arrest, she’s been sentenced.

Fans were shocked last year when dash cam footage surfaced depicting Kathryn having a full-on meltdown after being busted for driving under the influence. In case you don’t remember, she was involved in a three-car crash in Goose County, South Carolina in May 2024… Cops noticed she had “glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from her person” and an open container in her vehicle. Yikes! The Southern Charm star also failed several field sobriety tests! You can see the troubling footage (below):

Well, we now know her legal fate…

On Saturday, multiple outlets reported that the 34-year-old will be forced to serve 30 days as a result of her arrest! OMG! And it’s apparently already started!

Kathryn was allegedly taken into custody and booked on charges of driving under the influence and transporting a container of alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken on Friday night in Berkeley County to begin her sentence.

Wow! Well, we hope it’s a lesson learned!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Bravo/YouTube & Berkeley County Detention Center]

Oct 05, 2025 12:06pm PDT

