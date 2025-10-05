Got A Tip?

Aubrey O'Day

Aubrey O’Day Reacts To Diddy Sentencing With Chilling Warning

Aubrey O’Day has a chilling message following Diddy’s sentencing.

Friday brought big news in the wild, shocking, and emotional case of Diddy. He was officially sentenced to 50 months (four years and two months) of prison time after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July. At the time, he was controversially acquitted on the far more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Each prostitution charge carried a maximum of 10 years in prison, so in comparison to the 20 total years Diddy was up for, he got off light. Cassie Ventura has been vocal about her reaction, and now Aubrey is making her voice heard.

The 41-year-old, who was formerly a part of the Diddy-mentored girl group Danity Kane and has been open about her condemnation of the disgraced artist, took to X (Twitter) on Friday to react to the sentencing news. In a lengthy post, she warned up-and-coming artists in the industry:

“Let this serve as a cautionary reminder to young and aspiring individuals pursuing their dreams. The true warning is not that a jury may doubt your testimony, nor that a court’s sentencing guidelines may fail to reflect the years of suffering you endured.”

She continued:

“The real warning is this: the moment someone in a position of power oversteps your boundaries or demands more than is legitimately required of you, walk away and do not look back.”

The Damaged singer continued:

“No dream, however bright, can outweigh the pain and exploitation that may follow if you remain. Too often, those who misuse their power, even when exposed, face far fewer consequences than the harm inflicted upon their victims. Protect yourself at the first sign of coercion or impropriety. If something feels wrong, trust that instinct and remove yourself from the situation.”

She concluded:

“Your well-being is worth more than any opportunity.”

What a powerful message.

What are your reaction? Let us know in the comments down below.

Oct 05, 2025 10:01am PDT

