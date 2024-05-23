Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis Caught On Dash Cam Video Having A Full-On MELTDOWN During DUI Arrest! 

Kathryn Dennis was BEYOND upset when she was arrested for DUI this week!

As we previously reported, the Southern Charm alum got busted after cops suspected she was drinking and driving in South Carolina on Monday night. She was involved in a three-car collision! When officers from the Goose Creek Police Department in Berkeley stopped her just after 10 p.m., they noticed Kathryn had “glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from her person.” They also booked her for driving with an open container. Yikes. Check out her mugshot (below):

While Kathryn may look all composed in the shot, she was anything but while getting arrested! She had a complete meltdown — and it was all caught on video! In dash cam footage obtained by TMZ on Thursday, the former reality star completed several field sobriety tests on the side of the road. Obviously, Kathryn failed those tests! When an officer asked her to put her hands behind her back, she seemed confused about what was going on, saying:

“Wait, why? Am I in trouble?”

As he handcuffed her, Kathryn continued to ask “why” she was being arrested and argued with him. And once placed in the backseat, she slammed the officers for “ruining” her life:

“Y’all are ruining my life — and my kids. Thanks for nothing.”

She then accused them of not doing a “field sobriety test” or a “blood alcohol test.” However, as we mentioned, the dash cam video shows the guy conducting several tests — including having her walk a straight line and stand on one leg. But her excuse for failing each exercise? She doesn’t have the “best balance in the whole wide world.” Umm… yeah. She added:

“My ex is a felon. I know how this works. This is some bulls**t though. It’s really messed up for you guys to just take people in, though, when they have kids because it could really affect their children’s lives. Not my life, I don’t give a f**k about me, it’s my kids. I don’t deserve to be here at all.”

Of course, we’re sure many would argue that if Kathryn was really worried about how this would affect her son Saint and daughter Kensington, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel, then she probably shouldn’t have gotten into this situation in the first place! Just saying! Although the Bravolebrity says she doesn’t “give a f**k” what happens to her, she clearly does! She went on to complain about how she doesn’t “deserve” to be arrested:

“You’re treating me like an animal. It’s just crazy.”

An officer then went to buckle her in the car. However, she freaked out on him for getting in her personal space:

“Get out of my face. Why are you so close to me? You’re disgusting. You’re gross.”

The whole situation escalated from there. Kathryn threw a full-on fit and sobbed! Why? The cops said her dog, who was in the car with her before her arrest, was going to the animal shelter! She yelled at them:

“I want my dog. No. I want my puppy. Please let me have my puppy. He can’t go to the animal shelter. What do you mean? I will sue the s**t out of you. No, I want my dog. He means everything to me. This is bulls**t. I just want my dog to be OK.”

Afterward, she went on to threaten to “sue” and “ruin” them some more. Watch the dashcam footage (below):

She’s not so charming now…

[Image via Bravo/YouTube, Berkeley County Detention Center]