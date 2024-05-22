Southern Charm Star Kathryn Dennis Busted For DUI After 3-Car Crash!

Southern Charm alum Kathryn Dennis is going from the Deep South to DEEP TROUBLE!

According to a shocking report first appearing on TMZ Tuesday, the former reality star was arrested in South Carolina on Monday night for driving under the influence! Apparently she was involved in a three-car collision! Whoa!

A police report obtained by People stated the Goose Creek Police Department in Berkeley stopped Kathryn just after 10 p.m. and issued her a traffic ticket. One responding officer told a colleague she was “possibly impaired” upon stopping her. Per the court doc, another reported Kathryn had “glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from her person” at the scene.

Related: Kristin Cavallari Claps Back At Jeff Dye’s Complaint She Outed His DUI!

Subsequently, police took her into custody for a DUI. She was also busted for driving with an open container. See her mugshot (below):

OK, that’s pretty glam for a DUI mugshot, not gonna lie…

Southern Charm fans know this isn’t the first run-in with the law involving driving. In November 2023, Kathryn was named a suspect in an elementary school hit-and-run. However, she was never arrested for the incident. The television personality also struggled with substance abuse in the past. She even lost custody of her kids, Kensington and Saint, with ex and former co-star Thomas Ravenel in 2016 when she tested positive for marijuana and entered rehab.

Years later, in 2023, Kathryn left Southern Charm. She seemed to be doing well after her exit, even announcing in March she was going to school again. But now things seem to have taken a real downturn with this DUI arrest.

Kathyrn hasn’t publicly addressed the situation yet. The Bravo alum is set to appear in court on June 4. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube, Berkeley County Detention Center]