Spanish Porn Star Charged With Homicide In Psychedelic Toad Venom Death!

Remember that story about the Spanish porn star and the psychedelic toad venom ritual gone horribly wrong?

OK, so we’re at least a thousand crazy stories removed from this particular jaw-dropper, but this is the rare news item where every word of the headline just gets crazier than the last. To refresh your memory, Nacho Vidal, the aforementioned Spanish porn star, was arrested back in May in connection to the 2019 death of photographer Jose Luis Abad.

Related: Twitter Goes WILD Over Cocaine Bear Movie — Based On TRUE Story

Abad died after participating in a “spiritual or mystical” ceremony in Vidal’s home that “involved inhaling venomous vapors from the burning of scales from a Bufo alvarius toad,” (also known as the Colorado River Toad) per CNN. According to the outlet, the venom, called 5-MeO-DMT, has hallucinogenic effects that are reportedly “four to six times more powerful” than the more well-known version of DMT. Adverse effects include increased heart rate, increased blood pressure, and seizures.

Now, CNN is reporting that Vidal has officially been charged with reckless homicide in Abad’s death. A Spanish court has found the adult film actor responsible because he was “the director” of the ritual, had provided the drugs, and “failed to control properly the amount the victim inhaled.” Charges against two other men who were arrested in connection to the incident were dismissed because they were not in “control of the situation” as Vidal was.

DailyMail.com added that the judge ruled the 47-year-old hadn’t taken any precautions should the ceremony go wrong (which it obviously did, with tragic consequences). The decision to charge also reflected the fact the venom is “not recognized as a medicine by health authorities in Spain.”

Apparently, the prosecutor’s office now has ten days from the time Vidal was charged “to request the opening of an oral trial or its dismissal,” CNN reported. The defendant, real name Ignacio Jordà González, also has the opportunity to appeal the decision. If found guilty, he could face up to four years in prison.

Related: Cockfighting Owner Violently Murdered By His Own Rooster

Representatives for Vidal declined to comment on the charge. At the time of his arrest, his lawyer stated:

“With all due respect to the dead man and his family, Nacho maintains that the consumption [of the venom] was completely voluntary.”

This story may be wild, but it’s also bad news from start to finish. The ingestion of the drug was voluntary. But it also seems like Vidal took advantage of people in search of spiritual guidance to administer an EXTREMELY risky substance. At the very least, we’re glad he won’t be anybody’s shaman anymore.

[Image via Nacho Vidal/Instagram/WENN.]