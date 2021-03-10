Twitter Goes WILD Over Cocaine Bear Movie -- Based On TRUE Story Of A Bear Who Ate 70 Lbs Of Cocaine!

Twitter is amped up for Elizabeth Banks’ crazy bear-centric thriller — yes, you read that right!

The Pitch Perfect 2 director has been tapped to helm Universal’s Cocaine Bear, which is inspired by the bizarre true story of an actual bear that overdosed on cocaine (not pictured above).

The film is based on an untitled spec written by Jimmy Warden, inspired by real events that took place in Kentucky in 1985. As reported by The New York Times, a 175-lb black bear consumed the contents of a duffle bag filled with over 70 lbs of cocaine that was dropped from an airplane by Andrew Thornton, a local drug smuggler. Sadly, the large animal was eventually found dead of an apparent drug overdose.

The exact plot details for Banks’ film, which is being produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, are being kept under wraps, but the project is expected to start shooting this summer.

Naturally, social media is going wild over the news. Users wrote:

“There are only three stories in Hollywood—a hero goes on a journey, a stranger comes to town, and a bear does seventy pounds of cocaine.” “we’ve seen your comments about ‘bottomless recycling of old IP.’ we know you want new, original content from young, fresh voices. we hear you. we’re listening. that’s why it’s my great honor to present: The Cocaine Bear” “Definitely the Snakes on a Plane of 2021. Crossover sequel seems inevitable. Could be the beginning of the Cocaine Bear Cinematic Universe.” “I am here for the COCAINE BEAR CINEMATIC UNIVERSE. I’ll buy the action figures. I’ll get the app. I’ll make my kid watch the kid-friendly Netflix cartoon. Is there a Halloween costume? Put me in it.” “COCAINE BEAR is going to rock. I hope it gets a Criterion release” “Cocaine Bear sounds cool but I’d rather watch Marijuana Sloth” “Cocaine Bear is actually Paddington 3. There was a mixup with a marmalade shipment and you will not believe the kind of bother that happens next.” “I saw Cocaine Bear trending and was surprised [Donald Trump] Jr was apparently not involved”

LOLz!

The concept even had stars like Bette Midler begging for a part in it. The screen icon wrote:

“#ElizabethBanks is directing a movie based on a true story about a bear who consumed 70 pounds of #cocaine dropped into the woods by a smuggler in 1985. I don’t know if there’s a part that’s right for me in it, Liz, but if the bear needs an acting coach, I have seen some s**t!”

What do U think about this grisly idea, Perezcious readers? Will U be watching Cocaine Bear when it comes out? Sound off (below)!

[Image via Animal Planet/YouTube]