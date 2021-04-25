Spencer Pratt Fires Back At Sister Stephanie For Body Shaming Heidi Montag With FAKE Pregnancy Post

Spencer Pratt clapped back at his sister Stephanie Pratt after she decided to body shame Heidi Montag.

On Friday, the 35-year-old shared a picture of Heidi at the beach on her Instagram Stories, along with the caption:

“Yay Heidi’s pregnant! I hope she has a little girl this time. Cute bump.”

Related: Spencer Pratt Slams Mischa Barton TV Time On Hills: The New Beginnings!

Except, The Hills alum is definitely NOT pregnant and has made that fact pretty clear in the past. Fans immediately swarmed the comments section on one of Heidi’s recent IG photos and alerted the reality star of her sister-in-law’s post. One follower wrote:

“Stephanie just posted ur pregnant but I don’t see that u posted it. Wtf I hope she’s not revealing it for u”

To which Spencer replied:

“Heidi is not pregnant. Just being body shamed.”

If that wasn’t disgusting enough, Stephanie also tweeted that same day:

“I saw the photos! – congratulations on your second pregnancy Heidi! Pregnancy looks great on you!”

Since then, Heidi has shut down the claim on Twitter but did not mention Stephanie by name, saying:

“Again I’m not pregnant. Thanks. I love my body. Thankful for my health and life.”

And when you thought the back-and-forth would end there, it didn’t. The Made in Chelsea alum threw some more punches with a snap of Spencer in his bathing suit on the beach. She wrote in the caption:

“I wonder what my brother is having.”

In case you’re not a fan of the MTV series, then here is the rundown on the Heidi, Spencer, and Stephanie dramatic family feud. The Pratt siblings were seemingly super close until Spencer and Heidi started dating. Then, the 37-year-old bro branded Stephanie as a “traitor” for becoming friends with his nemesis Lauran Conrad and refused to speak to her for months. And we all know the epic feud between Lauran and Heidi, which gave us the famous line:

“I want to forgive you, and I want to forget you.”

Flash forward a couple of years later, Steph called the couple the “most toxic people” she’d ever met after fighting with Heidi during a photo shoot for The Hills: New Beginnings. She said in an episode of her podcast, Pratt Cast:

“I’m not going to pretend that Spencer and Heidi are good people like I was doing for most of the series for my parents. For the shit they’ve done to me recently, I’m done. They’re the most toxic people I’ve ever met.”

She continued:

“Heidi doesn’t want Spencer to have a relationship with anyone but her. And you know what? That’s fine. I don’t want a relationship with Spencer anymore. This is me exiting my family. I’ve tried to be nice to her for 10 years because I love my brother. It never changes.”

As for Spencer, he recently opened up about where they stand while on the Juicy Scoop podcast. It turns out the TV personality no longer even considers her family. Yikes!

“The Hills and the media and Stephanie and her podcast made it into this dramatic thing. We were never, like, best friends and chatty or whatever.”

So, yeah, there is still some bad blood between the group. Either way, it is 100 percent not okay to tear someone down and body shame them no matter the reason. Granted, this should go without saying, but it apparently needs to be said for Stephanie. Luckily, someone took the time to remind the El Lay native on one of her recent IG posts:

“You need to think about what messages your current fat shaming stories are communicating. Not only is it unkind, but absolutely devastating to people who suffer from eating disorders or have difficulty with their body image. Stop. Do better.”

Took the words right out of our mouths! What are your thoughts on the current Stephanie/Heidi/Spencer rift? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Stephanie Pratt/Instagram]