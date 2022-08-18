Selena Gomez & Tyga Spotted Out Together At The Same Nightclub -- But There's A Twist?!

Are Selena Gomez and Tyga an item?!

The pop music princess and the well-traveled rapper were spotted hanging out together at the same Hollywood hot spot very, very early on Wednesday morning. But it sounds like there may be something else entirely going on here — and not a new relationship! (We think?!?!?!)

Related: Selena Gomez Declares ‘Real Stomachs’ Are Back This Summer! Thank Goodness!

Here’s the sitch: according to TMZ, they were spotted leaving The Nice Guy in West Hollywood very early on Wednesday morning. The pair didn’t show up together, according to the outlet, but they both left at the same point around 2:30 a.m. local time. Selena went out through a back door, while Tyga used the front door. Always interesting when that happens, isn’t it?!

Sources say Selena arrived at the hotspot just before midnight, while Tyga had already been inside for some time hanging out with pals. Interestingly, an insider told the outlet it “didn’t appear that security let anyone else enter the club once the two were both together.” Very suspicious!!!

It’s doubly suspicious that they each left the club at 2:30 a.m., since closing time comes up a half hour before that. Clearly, as TMZ notes, they got a little special treatment by being allowed to hang out inside after the doors officially closed! But to what end?!

The possible pairing here is super interesting for several reasons. For one, earlier this month, we reported that Selena was spotted with a hunky movie producer on a sweet Italian getaway vacay. So what happened for her to go from that to this in just a few days’ time?! Don’t get us wrong, we hope she plays the field to her heart’s content! Get after it! We’re just curious!! LOLz!

Related: Rob Kardashian And Tyga BOTH Sound Off After Blac Chyna’s ‘No Support’ Car Claim!

It’s also interesting because it appears as though the rapper celebrated the Only Murders in the Building star’s 30th birthday with her and some pals at a party last month, too! In late July, as you can see (below), Selena Gomez fan accounts posted pics on social media of Tyga with his arm around the talented beauty while they were poppin’ bottles back then:

Tyga at Selena Gomez’s 30th birthday event pic.twitter.com/1xn3rOm6tw — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) July 27, 2022

Soooo what’s going on now?!

Ultimately, this little nightclub rendezvous may end up being nothing. Hours after first reporting the sighting, TMZ updated their info with a tidbit from “a source close to Selena.” In the newly released reveal, the updated source claims the two stars are not dating. Instead, as the insider alleges, their groups just wound up hanging out together and never planned on bumping into each other.

Hmmm…

Do y’all buy that?! Or not??

[Image via GMA/YouTube/Complex/YouTube]