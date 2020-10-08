Suzanne Somers Reveals She Had Neck Surgery After Falling Down The Stairs At Home — OH NO!

Suzanne Somers is on the road to recovery!

On Wednesday, the 73-year-old opened up via Instagram that she and husband Alan Hamel took a tumble down the stairs, leading to her needing neck surgery! While it’s not clear when the couple sustained their injuries, they are luckily starting to heal now.

Along with a side-by-side image of herself and the text: “Have you missed me? I’ll be back soon!” the businesswoman wrote:

“Hi Friends! Thank you so much for all of your concern while Alan and I took a break from our normal schedule. As most of you know, I have been struggling for the better part of the year with a fractured hip, and then Alan and I took an unfortunate fall while coming down the stairs at our home. I had an intense amount of pain after the fall that was not resolving – even after having tequila! After several scans, it was determined I had 2 vertebrae out of place which was causing pressure on nerves and creating that tremendous pain.”

Two injuries at once?! That definitely doesn’t sound good! Somers ultimately opted to get neck surgery, but did not specify if her husband had also needed anything surgically corrected:

“The good news is that I had neck surgery to correct these issues and now I am on the mend! I need a bit more time to recover before I can join you again at the bar for our virtual cocktail parties. In the meantime, we will keep the sales going on our site. Watch for posts and special announcements on SuzanneSomers.com, and my accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. As always, I so appreciate your love and support. Be back soon! Love, Suzanne”

Earlier this year, Somers spoke with the New York Post about how her age isn’t a limit on what she can do, including twice a day sex with her husband! However, her fractured hip did slow down their normal schedule, she told the outlet:

“I wish I could say that I fractured it having too much sex. But when you have a fractured hip, there is no sex. There’s no coming from behind, or on top, or side or anything.”

We can only imagine they’re in a similar situation again…

The ThighMaster founder added:

“I thought that when I was 73 I would be old. I’m chronologically old, but I’m not old. I’m enjoying aging because I have acquired wisdom, because I’m not pilled up and because I have juice. I love the way I look.”

We’re sending best wishes to Suzanne and Alan as they recover!!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]