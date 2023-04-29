Sydney Sweeney & Her Fiancé Spotted On Date Amid Glen Powell Affair Rumors!

So much for there being trouble in paradise for Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino??? The couple seems to be sticking by each other’s side amid those affair rumors with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell!

According to pictures obtained by Dailymail.com, Sydney and Jonathan were spotted heading out for a date night in New York City on Friday. For the evening, the 25-year-old actress could be seen wearing a tight black dress, knee-high leather boots, and an oversized leather jacket. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old restaurateur was decked out in a matching leather jacket, black shirt, pants, and dress shoes. While the pair did not show any PDA during the outing, it looked as if they were in good spirits. Ch-ch-check out some of the pictures (below):

Sydney Sweeney puts on united front with fiance Jonathan Davino… after ditching engagement ring https://t.co/RkZI4kd4VQ pic.twitter.com/Qs5B4oW9z1 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 29, 2023

Earlier in the night, Sydney hosted an event for Armani Beauty at the Gansevoort Hotel rooftop since she is the face of the new fragrance called My Way. An eyewitness told Page Six on Saturday that the Euphoria star “wasn’t drinking and seemed to want to stay very low key and under the radar” throughout the party, adding:

“She had a lot of handlers and security around her.”

But at one point, she did take the mic to deliver a very short speech, telling guests:

“Thank you everyone, have a nice weekend.”

It is unclear if Jonathan had been with Sydney for the event – but an insider told the outlet she was seen hanging out with newlyweds Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage a lot throughout the night. Nevertheless, this is certainly an inneresting update on her relationship with Jonathan because the last we heard he was photographed leaving their house on Tuesday with his bags packed while Sydney was in Vegas promoting her film Anyone But You. And she wasn’t alone either – she was with Glen in Sin City.

As you most likely know by now, there has been a ton of speculation surrounding Sydney and the 34-year-old actor about whether they had an affair after fans noticed they were getting flirty and cozy with each other. His now ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris added fuel to the fire when she unfollowed both stars on Instagram and dropped some eyebrow-raising posts, including cryptic messages that said “gut feelings are guardian angels” and “know your worth & onto the next.” Pretty telling signs that the model was O-V-E-R Glen.

An insider later confirmed to People that the breakup happened a few weeks ago after Gigi visited the Top Gun: Maverick star on the set of his movie with Sydney in Australia. DeuxMoi then claimed Glen fessed up to Gigi about having an affair, and she decided to dump him. Understandable…

As for Sydney and Jonathan? Sources insisted to TMZ that they were still an item. But we started to question whether or not they were also heading for splitsville very soon after Jonathan was seen leaving their home with his bags. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case – at least for now.

So was Jonathan leaving their home with a bunch of stuff to meet up with Sydney in NYC? Or are these two just trying to put up a front that everything is OK amid these rumors? We’ll have to see what happens next. But for now, it looks like Jonathan and Sydney aren’t heading down the same path as exes Glen and Gigi. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Sydney and Jonathan will eventually break up? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, WENN/Avalon]