OMG! Smokey Robinson Confesses To CHEATING ON HIS WIFE With Diana Ross!

Smokey Robinson has More Love to give than he knows what to do with…

While promoting his provocatively titled new album, GASMS, his first *ahem* release in nearly 10 years, the Motown legend opened up to The Guardian about how he still feels “sexual” at 83 years old — and shared some dirty little secrets from DECADES ago!

During the Thursday interview, the You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me singer revealed that for “about a year” while he was married to ex-wife Claudette Rogers, he had an affair with superstar singer Diana Ross! WHAT?!

He revealed:

“I was married at the time. [Ross and I] were working together and it just happened. But it was beautiful. She’s a beautiful lady, and I love her right till today. She’s one of my closest people.”

OMG! We definitely were not expecting to hear that! Fans of the icons will know Smokey played a role in helping the Chain Reaction singer’s career get started back in the day, and we guess all that bonding just blossomed into something more. He reminisced:

“She was young and trying to get her career together. I was trying to help her. I brought her to Motown, in fact. I wasn’t going after her and she wasn’t going after me. It just happened.”

Yeah, that’s what they all say… He didn’t say when the affair happened, but the Tracks Of My Tears artist was married to Claudette from 1959 to 1986. We’re guessing this was in the ’60s, before Diana’s career really took off — and before she was married herself, since he doesn’t mention that aspect of the affair.

Things eventually came to an end between the two Motown legends, as Smokey recalls:

“After we’d been seeing each other for a while, Diana said to me she couldn’t do that because she knew Claudette, and she knew I still loved my wife. And I did. I loved my wife very much.”

Loved her, but not enough not to cheat? Huh.

So the two went their separate ways, both finding major success in their careers. Smokey and Claudette eventually split anyway, and he got married again in 2002 to his current wife, Frances Glandney. Diana, on the other hand, was hitched to Robert Ellis Silberstein from 1971 to 1977, and then to Arne Naess Jr. from 1985 to 2000.

But Diana, now 79, left a major imprint on Smokey’s heart that shifted his entire outlook on love. He explained:

“You asked me what happened when we get older, and we get wisdom in life. I learned that we are capable of loving more than one person at the same time. And it has been made taboo by us. By people. It’s not because one person isn’t worthy or they don’t live up to what you expect — it has to do with feelings.”

He continued:

“If we could control love, nobody would love anybody. Nobody would take that chance. Why would you put your heart out there for somebody to be able to hurt you like that and make you able to have those feelings?”

Wow, that’s pretty deep there, Smokey! The other option, of course, is that he got the hots for another woman and cheated…

What do YOU think of the news, Perezcious readers? Did you ever suspect something between the two? And do you agree with Smokey’s sage advice? Or is he just justifying cheating to himself? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Joseph Marzullo/WENN/Smokey Robinson/Diana Ross/YouTube]