Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Get COZY At CinemaCon After His Girlfriend Unfollows Her!

Well, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell certainly aren’t doing anything to stop these cheating rumors, are they?

Over the weekend, whispers the co-stars were having a torrid affair during filming — despite supposedly both being in relationships — hit a fever pitch. Glen’s longtime girlfriend Gigi Paris even threw rocket fuel on the rumor by unfollowing Sydney on Instagram and posting the loaded quote:

“Gut feelings are guardian angels.”

Gigi certainly seems to think something is really going on — and not just movie chemistry!

Whether it’s all real or not, it’s got people talking about a movie that until Tuesday morning didn’t even have a name. And Sony seems to have noticed and is striking while the iron is hot! They actually gave a title to what had been Untitled Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Sony Pictures Project. It’s now called Anyone But You, and all this heat may have pushed it from a straight-to-streaming charmer to a big screen rom com hit! The studio sent its sexy stars to CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote the suddenly hot project — and they did NOT do anything to cool down all the heat!

In front of a packed crowd of cinema chain owners, they proved why their movie is worth putting into theaters: pure heat! Though some of that was generated by the friction…

As they set up the first trailer, Glen told the crowd:

“We love seeing ourselves on the big screen.”

To which Sydney responded cheekily:

“Oh, please, Top Gun.”

He laughed:

“I love when she calls me that.”

OMG, they have cute nicknames??

They really played up the old school, romantic-leads-hate-each-other-until-they-fall-in-love schtick, with Sydney joking she thought Glen was his more famous co-star Miles Teller “until the fourth day of shooting.” Glen said Sydney’s character is “a real nightmare,” and she said he’s playing an “a**hole.” The Hidden Figures alum then teased:

“And what better place to put a nightmare and an a**hole than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?”

Sounds like classic rom com energy to us! Will the real-life speculation deliver Sony a hit? Maybe so…

Just check out their chemistry talking about filming!

Get you someone who looks at you the way Sydney Sweeney is looking up at this tall drink of water who is NOT her fiancé! And we aren’t alone in seeing it! The comments went wild with speculation:

“Are they a couple? Mighty close lol” “the WAY they LOOK at EACH OTHER” “He took that step a lil too close lol and she ain’t move ” “I am smiling through my phone screen. I just want them to date” “Am I the only one who felt sexual tension between the two? “

They were also pretty close when they left the con before getting into a waiting car together!

Wow! So much heat on this movie all of a sudden! Will this turn these two into household names? If the movie doesn’t, the romance might… If it’s real anyway…

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is something going on? Are you into this movie idea? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Sony/Instagram/MEGA/WENN.]