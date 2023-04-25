Whoa! Halsey Splits From Baby Daddy Alev Aydin & Files For Full Physical Custody!

We didn’t see this one coming! Halsey and baby daddy Alev Aydin have split after over two years together! But… what about the baby??

According to official court docs obtained by Us Weekly, the singer filed a petition earlier this month asking for full physical custody of the couple’s son Ender Ridley Aydin — but joint legal custody and joint expenses, along with visitation rights for Alev.

Related: Halsey Using Own Breast Milk As Skin Care Ingredient!

Fans were left shocked in January 2021 when the Bad At Love musician took to Instagram to suddenly announce the pair’s romance — and the fact they were expecting a son, whom they welcomed in July that same year. Earlier reports from the outlet state Alev and Halsey had been dating since some time in October 2020, although neither of them confirmed when their relationship started. There haven’t even been any rumors as to why they broke it off, either…

It’s so sad to see another power couple go! 2023 is once again a huge year for celeb breakups! Hopefully Halsey and Alev can settle their custody arrangements without issue.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Halsey/Instagram]