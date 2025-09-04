Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun Spent Labor Day Weekend Together -- It's On!

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun just keep going there!

We’ve been reporting for a few days now all about how the Euphoria star and the music-managing mogul are suddenly and unexpectedly an item after first feeling the chemistry at Jeff Bezos‘ wedding to Lauren Sánchez in Italy this summer. And now, Sydney and Scooter are so keen on this dating thing that they are going on weekend getaway trips together! Yes, really!

According to a source who spoke to People on Wednesday, the 27-year-old Anyone But You star and the music biz entrepreneur spent Labor Day weekend together up at Lake Tahoe. The lake sits on the border between California and Nevada and is, no exaggeration, one of the most beautiful getaways in the US. So beautiful that these two couldn’t resist! But nobody really cares about the lake. We want the dating deets! LOLz!!

Per the mag’s source, the pair opted for the long Labor Day weekend getaway as an opportunity to “continue to get to know one another.” And it sounds like they knocked that out of the park! The insider said this of Braun:

“He’s loving spending time with her and seeing where things go.”

Let’s not start wedding planning or anything, tho. Another source told the outlet that the two were very much having a “casual romance,” and nothing super-serious… yet.

Still, they said Braun was “very attentive” to the actress when the duo crossed paths at Bezos and Sánchez’s wedding in Venice a few months back. From there, well, that was that! One source explained:

“They hung out in Italy for the Bezos wedding. Syd was intrigued — Scooter’s a charmer. He’s confident, but also sweet and very attentive.”

The source then added this, too:

“He’s not really her type, but she enjoyed the attention.”

Oof. That’s not a… uh… great… endorsement for Braun. But hey, they’re firing on all cylinders right now! That’s all that matters, we suppose.

That insider also pumped the brakes on Sweeney’s long-term love plans, FWIW. Remember, she broke off her engagement with now-ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino back in March. Because of that, the source said she is “not looking to get wrapped up in another relationship” right now. Instead, it’s all about the money, baby! The source explained:

“She’s been clear about her goals for this year — it’s all about her career. She’s ambitious and very focused. She wants to make the most of every work opportunity that comes her way.”

That, and having a little Labor Day fun.

Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em (below)…

