Christina Haack Praises 'Ride Or Die' BF Joshua Hall After Ex Tarek El Moussa's On-Set Outburst!

Christina Haack is not letting Tarek El Moussa get under her skin after reportedly calling her a “washed-up loser” on the set of their HGTV series Flip or Flop. Instead, she’s turning her attention to the most important man in her life (aside from her sons, of course): her new “Ride or Die” boyfriend Joshua Hall!

Getting candid about her very public divorces in recent years, the Christina on the Coast star took a moment to reflect on heartbreak as well as blossoming love in a special tribute to her beau on Instagram. Along with an adorable selfie of the couple inside a car, she mused on Wednesday:

“Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors.”

As a refresher, Christina and Tarek were married from 2009 to 2018. She then fell for Ant Anstead, but they split in September 2020 after tying the knot two years prior. Haack seems hopeful this latest relationship with Hall could be her “forever,” but that hasn’t stopped followers from casting their “judgements and assumptions” on the TV personality’s love life. Addressing the haters, the 38-year-old reminded followers they don’t know the full story — which definitely feels like a reference to El Moussa’s on-set dispute.

As we reported, TMZ learned the real estate investor had a meltdown on the set of the home renovation show last week. After getting upset with the way Haack informed him that she and the crew were ready to begin filming, the 39-year-old reportedly called his ex-wife a “washed-up loser.” The Cali native even compared Christina to his current fiancée, Heather Rae Young.

Honestly, we wouldn’t have been surprised if the reality star had a bigger reaction to the messy confrontation, but she’s clearly getting the best revenge possible by publicly praising her latest relationship rather than stooping as low as her co-star. Concluding her post, the momma of three gushed about Joshua:

“and this woman / mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me. ”

The couple went public with their relationship weeks ago, but they’ve been building a strong connection for “a few solid months.” We’re sure the foundation they created in private is only helping them stay so united now — especially with Haack’s first husband causing a commotion at work!

In fact, Christina hardly seemed phased with news of the argument in the media on Wednesday as she uploaded sweet photos snuggling with kids, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, whom she shares with Tarek, as well as snapshots on a walk with the family French bulldog, Cash. Ch-ch-check out the pics (below)!

