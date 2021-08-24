Tarek El Moussa Reportedly Wants To Can The Flip Or Flop Crew Due To Christina Haack Fight Leak!

Tarek El Moussa is ready to flip the crew on his hit home-building show and move forward with a completely new set of folks behind the scenes!

The Flip Or Flop star has apparently demanded that at least “several crew members” on the HGTV series be removed from the crew ahead of filming for his upcoming spinoff series, Flipping 101.

All this is according to TMZ, which reported that the 40-year-old star’s demand was “specific.”

The exactness of the demand comes from something we previously reported late last month: the leak to the press about the day he allegedly blew up at ex-wife Christina Haack during filming recently for the hit Orange County-based show. Because that leak didn’t make him look so good in the gossip pages, El Moussa now reportedly wants any crew member working on that day to stay far away from his new show.

At least per that report, the house flipper believes that doing this will make it easy to prevent further leaks and cut down on people dishing details outside of the show. That’s one way to clean house!

Now, to be fair, a second source did claim there’s a very different reason for him wanting a new crew on Flipping 101: they claim a new set of workers will help keep his wedding planning with Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young under wraps for as long as possible while they figure things out.

Regardless of the reason, Tarek wouldn’t talk; Page Six says a rep for him — and another one for HGTV, too — did not respond to a request for comment. Womp, womp. Guess we’ll never know!

We’d love to know about that alleged Christina leak anger, though… all this over an alleged “washed up loser” comment! Clearly there’s quite a bit of anger still resisting between these two even though it’s now been nearly four full years since they finalized their divorce. At least there has been a recent report out that Tarek is “super” remorseful of the alleged blow-up and has tried to walk it back some in the weeks after it apparently played out on set.

What do U make of the apparent attempt at a crew change here, though, Perezcious readers? Think it’s really Tarek’s doing, like the report claims? Will HGTV even go for something like this, anyways?! Sound OFF with your take on all this down in the comments (below)…

