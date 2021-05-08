Bachelor Party & ‘80s Music Video Star Tawny Kitaen Dies At 59

So sad…

Tawny Kitaen, who famously appeared in several music videos for the rock band Whitesnake in the ‘80s, has tragically passed away at 59. According to TMZ, the former child actress died at her home in Newport Beach on Friday morning. The coroner has yet to reveal the official cause of death.

Related: Moonstruck Star Olympia Dukakis Passes Away At 89

Fans took to Twitter to mourn the star after the news broke, with many writing about how the world has lost “a true 80s icon.” Take a look at some of the tribute (below):

Actress Tawny Kitaen Dead at 59 via @TMZ I am so sorry to hear of Tawny’s passing. A turbulent life indeed.I worked with her on the new WKRP TV series & found her 2 be the wittiest, most charming, self deprecating sexy woman, with the biggest smile. https://t.co/GB13RMEidO — Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) May 8, 2021

RIP Tawny Kitaen. Very sad news about a staple of the 80’s rock & metal video scene. Godspeed. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) May 8, 2021

Well this is so sad. I seriously thought she was the coolest when I was in high school. https://t.co/zQJrl3SHIF — Christine ❤️????????????????????????️‍???? (@christine_p_33) May 8, 2021

damn, R.I.P. @Tawny_Kitaen thanks for the videos & memories that defined my childhood. One of the few celebrities I shared a birthday with. Leo’s never die ???? pic.twitter.com/0DHifExV35 — Kyle (@ImGonHauntU) May 8, 2021

In case you didn’t know, Kitaen first stepped out onto the rock scene in 1983 when she appeared on two album covers for heavy metal band RATT. However, the video vixen later became best known for her parts in Whitesnake’s visuals for Here I Go Again, Still of the Night, Is This Love, and The Deeper the love.

During that time, she had been briefly married to the group’s lead singer, David Coverdale, from 1989 to 1991. She later got hitched to baseball player Chuck Finley from 1997 to 2002, and they had two daughters together. The former couple broke up after her husband claimed she repeatedly kicked him during a fight.

In addition, Kitaen notably portrayed Tom Hanks’ girlfriend in the 1984 comedy movie Bachelor Party. She also starred in The Perils of Gwendoline, After Midnight, and White Hot before moving onto reality shows like The Surreal Life and Botched. Unfortunately, the San Diego native also suffered a long battle with substance abuse and later participated in Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.

Our hearts go out to the family during this difficult time. R.I.P Tawny.

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN ]