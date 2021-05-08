Dan Levy Sets The Record Straight After Fan Claims His Dad Eugene Levy Died!

False alarm Johnny Rose fans!

Earlier this week, a Schitt’s Creek lover accidentally sent people into a tizzy after falsely mourning the death of actor Eugene Levy on Twitter. The person wrote in a since-deleted tweet:

“Eugene Levy was such a gift. It’s so sad to watch knowing he is no longer here.”

As we mentioned before, do not worry as the claim is false. The 74-year-old father’s son Dan Levy reacted to the post on Friday, saying:

News to me. — dan levy (@danjlevy) May 8, 2021

Thankfully, it was all just a misunderstanding as the social media user subsequently apologized for the gaffe:

“I’m sooo sorry! I thought he had passed last year. Everything has been such a blur the last year. I’m happy to know he’s fine. I’m so embarrassed.”

The woman continued in another note:

“I stupidly thought Eugene Levy had passed away last year. I am watching Schitt’s Creek for the first time, & was super sad because Eugene is such a gift. I deleted the original tweet because I was mortified & also didn’t want anyone to think it was true now that I know he’s ok.”

You know, a global pandemic really can discombobulate people — even into thinking a beloved TV dad has passed. The person later revealed they had actually confused Eugene with Fred Willard, who died in May 2020.

Following the fiasco, many fans of the series proceeded to joke about the error on social media. One supporter said to the former host:

“He had better have been sitting right next to you when you tweeted that.”

Another referenced an episode of the sitcom:

“It’s like that time the press killed moira.”

Mistakes happen, but we suggest googling first before you tweet! LOLz!

