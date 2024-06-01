OMG! Taylor Momsen Bitten By Bat During Concert In Spain!

Spotted: Little J having one of the biggest “rock and roll moment”s of her life!

On Wednesday, a BAT bit former Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen on the leg while she was onstage with her band, The Pretty Reckless, in Seville, Spain! Yeah, A BAT! In footage posted on Instagram Friday, the confused singer paused their performance of the track Witches Burn after noticing the crowd trying to get her attention. She told everyone:

“You guys are pointing at something and I don’t know what you’re saying.”

Related: Taylor Swift Stops Show Mid-Performance After Spotting Fan In Danger!

Well, what the audience members were pointing at was her left leg… because she had a bat latched onto her! Taylor absolutely had no idea the critter was there until she looked down to see it sinking its teeth into her! No, she didn’t go full-on Ozzy Osbourne, who once bit the head off a bat onstage. She was surprisingly calm about the whole ordeal and immediately asked the stage crew for some assistance:

“There’s a f**king flying bat on my leg right now. Can someone help me please?”

Her guitarist, Ben Phillips, and crew members quickly surrounded her to figure out what to do next. Meanwhile, Taylor couldn’t help but crack a joke in the moment:

“I must really be a witch.”

LOLz! Fortunately, the bat was removed from her leg. The downside, though? Taylor had to go to the hospital to get a rabies shot afterward. She wrote in the caption:

“So…ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT…in Sevilla Wednesday during ‘Witches Burn’ of all songs… a BAT flew onto me and clung to my leg…in the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing…he was cute, but yes he bit me…so rabies shots for the next two weeks thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning…more footage to come…that’s one for the books!!!!”

Thankfully, the Just Tonight artist is OK! Check out the video (below):

In a follow-up post, Taylor shared more details about the incident — saying she was “scared” at the time:

“A bat flew onto me and held on for dear life. He scared the s**t out of me and he wanted to be my friend. All the fans kept trying to tell me. They were pointing and I didn’t know what the f**k they were saying. I thought I lost a bracelet. But no, it was a f**king bat hooked onto my goddamn leg.”

Taylor will never forget this scary moment, we bet! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Taylor Momsen/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]