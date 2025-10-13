Taylor Swift Features Adorable Moments With Fiancé Travis Kelce In Trailer For Eras Tour Docuseries & Concert Movie -- Look!!

What we’ve all been waiting for!

Taylor Swift is letting fans behind the scenes of The Eras Tour in an upcoming new six-part docuseries called The End of an Era! The first two episodes will drop on Disney+ on December 12, with two episodes to air weekly for the next two weeks. Exciting!

She’ll also drop Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show, a concert film recorded at BC Place in Vancouver on December 8, 2024 — her last night ever of the epic concert! And YES, it’ll include The Tortured Poets Department segment, which didn’t make it into the first Eras Tour movie! Yay!

The pop star announced this news on Monday’s episode of GMA and via social media. Sharing the trailer for the upcoming specials, she reflected in the caption:

“It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.”

In the trailer, it’s clear she’s showing us everything! From tour rehearsals to intimate moments with family, and yes, lots of Travis Kelce! Not only was the singer seen sporting a Kansas City Chiefs t-shirt, presumably cheering on her man at one point, but clips of the couple rehearsing for his on-stage debut were also shown. Aw! Ch-ch-check it out:

Love it!

These are going to be so fun to watch!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via ESPN/YouTube & Taylor Swift/X (Twitter)]