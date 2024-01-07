Taylor Swift Has Girls’ Night With Kansas City Chiefs WAGs Ahead Of Game & Golden Globes!

Taylor Swift is back with yet another stylish girls’ night out!

The 34-year-old took El Lay by storm on Saturday night alongside her fellow Kansas City Chiefs WAGs Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell — and they looked chic while doing so! The pop star is currently in the City of Angels ahead of the Golden Globes on Sunday night, which she’s expected to make an appearance at as her hit film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is up for an award.

Her gal pals were also in the neighborhood as Taylor’s beau Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are set to take on the LA Chargers at SoFi Stadium the same day. Brittany, of course, is married to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, while Lyndsay is married to tight end Blake Bell.

In pics obtained by the DailyMail.com on Saturday night, Taylor could be seen in a black, turtleneck mini dress and matching thigh-high boots. She let her blonde tresses flow freely as she accessorized with a black purse, gold chain, and her signature red lips. Brittany, for her part, wore a black long sleeve tucked into a stylish gray mini skirt and black boots, while Lindsay opted for a cream dress under a black leather jacket and matching boots.

The outlet reported that the trio hit up Spago for a bit of dinner after leaving Taylor’s place at about 7:30. They reportedly spent about three hours at the eatery.

This all comes after an insider in Taylor’s camp told CNN Business that her team is upset over the “invasive, untrue, and inappropriate” op-ed speculating on her sexuality. Maybe she got to do a little bit of venting to her gal pals?

