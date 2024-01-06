Taylor Swift’s Team Upset Over ‘Invasive, Untrue, And Inappropriate’ Op-Ed Speculating On Her Sexuality!

Taylor Swift wants everyone to calm down with all of the speculation on her sexuality!

Over the years, there has been a ton of talk about whether she may not be 100% straight — with many believing she had flings with Karlie Kloss and Dianna Agron in the past. Tay Tay previously denied being queer in an interview with Vogue in 2019, saying:

“Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn’t a straight white cisgender male. I didn’t realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of.”

But the speculation on her sexuality still continued. Last year, she blasted the rumors in the prologue to 1989 (Taylor’s Version), saying she surrounded herself with female pals because everyone constantly speculated about whether she dated the guys she was spotted with:

“If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalize or sexualize that — right? I would learn later on that people could and people would.”

It seemed like she put the rumors to rest once again. However, the speculation hasn’t stopped since then! Even an op-ed was written speculating on her sexuality — and those close to Taylor aren’t too happy about it! Earlier this week, The New York Times published an opinion piece from Anna Marks that compiled what the writer labeled as “evidence” that allegedly proved the 34-year-old pop star has been dropping hints to fans that she is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. Marks wrote:

“In isolation, a single dropped hairpin is perhaps meaningless or accidental, but considered together, they’re the unfurling of a ballerina bun after a long performance. Those dropped hairpins began to appear in Ms. Swift’s artistry long before queer identity was undeniably marketable to mainstream America. They suggest to queer people that she is one of us.”

And now Taylor’s team is furious over the article! An insider from the singer’s camp told CNN Business on Saturday:

“Because of her massive success, in this moment there is a Taylor-shaped hole in people’s ethics.”

The source then noted that the op-ed would not “have been allowed to be written about Shawn Mendes or any male artist whose sexuality has been questioned by fans,” adding:

“There seems to be no boundary some journalists won’t cross when writing about Taylor, regardless of how invasive, untrue, and inappropriate it is – all under the protective veil of an ‘opinion piece.’”

Wow…

Apparently, Taylor’s team is no longer holding back when it comes to calling out the rumors about her life! What are your thoughts on the report, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

