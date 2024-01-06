Hotel Server Says Brittany Mahomes Was 'Unpleasant' -- And Didn't Tip ANYONE!

Apparently, Brittany Mahomes isn’t as generous as her new best friend, Taylor Swift, when it comes to tipping at times!

Jessica O’Connor took to TikTok to detail her experience with the wife of Patrick Mahomes while working at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood as a “server, barista, bartender,” and more a few years ago. And spoiler alert, it was not good! In the viral video, she recalled that Brittany was in California to shop for a dress for her wedding to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback back in 2022. Jessica continued:

“My first interaction with her, she ran up over a $100 tab. She was with her whole posse – Patrick was not there – but I believe their tab was well over $100, maybe $130.”

The problem? Jessica claimed the 28-year-old gave a “$0 tip.” Seriously?! She couldn’t cough up at least a 20 percent tip off a massive bill like that?! The social media personality said she “let it slide” at first because “that happens sometimes” and recognized Brittany may not have liked her as their server. However, Jessica alleged that her stingy — and “unpleasant” — behavior continued throughout her stay at the hotel:

“But they were there for almost a week I think. And did not tip a single one of our staff. Not only did she not tip, she was just genuinely unpleasant.”



Jessica noted that she doesn’t believe celebrities owe fans “anything,” especially when they are “out in public.” But she feels they should at least think about how they treat other people when they go out:

“As a public figure, you should always go out thinking, ‘OK, the people I interact with are clocking these interactions and they’re going to remember this.’ And I will always remember that, Brittany. I only judge people based off of their character, and I think one of the easiest ways to judge someone’s character is how they treat someone in a position lesser than them. And lets just say, character assessed.”

It is safe to say Jessica is not a fan of Brittany! Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

Jessica wasn’t the only one to experience this with Brittany! Several people took to the comment to share their own experiences with the mom of two, saying:

“Can confirm! I was a bottle server at a nightclub in Kansas City and this is 100 percent my experience as well.” “I’ve heard this from servers at the capital grille in Kansas City years ago. Wasn’t sure if it was true but this confirms.” “I live in KC. For the first 2 years of Patrick and Brittany living here she would drive through the plaza (an outdoor mall) and would complain ALL the time about us Kansas Missourian for acknowledging her in public.”

Yikes! This is not a good look for Brittany! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)…

