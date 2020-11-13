Taylor Swift Opens Up About The Importance Of 'Normalcy' In Her Relationship With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn!

Taylor Swift is doing her best to have a normal “real life,” one that includes boyfriend Joe Alwyn by her side!

In an interview with Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone‘s newest cover story, the Folklore artist opened up about balancing the spotlight and her relationship with the very private British actor. Referencing the song Peace off her latest album, Tay told the former The Beatles member:

“‘Peace’ is actually more rooted in my personal life. I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you’ve met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living.”

Yes, Tay’s in love, y’all! But we already knew that…

Related: Demi Lovato Stands Up For Taylor Swift’s Political Activism After Past Feud

Unfortunately, the 31-year-old’s A-list status hasn’t been conducive to a sense of privacy, especially when it comes to her dating life! Add that to the public’s fascination with her current — and former — beaus, and you’ve got a whole new obstacle. Swift explained:

“I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives. I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow.”

When asked by Paul if Joe could “sympathize with that and understand,” she replied, “Oh, absolutely.”

He’d have to, wouldn’t he?? The Lover singer continued:

“I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids. Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture — the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy. That’s what that song ‘Peace’ is talking about.”

It certainly feels like she’s found her “normalcy,” at least in the weird times of the coronavirus pandemic. The Grammy winner has been keeping a low profile amid quarantine (though she did travel to London for her chat with the music legend), only popping up here and there to promote her surprise album and voice her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and Joe Biden‘s campaign for presidency.

Of course, just because Taylor’s made peace with the relationship she and her BF of three years share, doesn’t mean she can’t write a hit track about heartbreak! With McCartney acknowledging her knack of “writing break up songs like they were going out of style,” the Pennsylvania native teased:

“I was, before my luck changed. I still write breakup songs. I love a good breakup song. Because somewhere in the world, I always have a friend going through a breakup, and that will make me write one.”

We’ll take what we can get!

You can read Swift and McCartney’s full piece for Rolling Stone (HERE) and ch-ch-check out their shared cover (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Instar]