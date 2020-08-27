Taylor Swift ‘Very Excited’ To Have Kids With Joe Alwyn — ‘When The Timing Is Right’

Could Taylor Swift mini-mes be a not-too-far-off reality??

While fans shouldn’t expect to hear baby news from the Cardigan artist just yet, it seems she and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn have definitely been talking about their future and how kids might fit in! As the coronavirus pandemic has led couples to their make or break moments, a source has spilled the stars have considered the next steps in their relationship!

An insider dished to Us Weekly how “Taylor and Joe have discussed children,” saying:

“She’s very excited about that chapter of her life when the timing is right and comes.”

This may not come as a huge surprise to Swifties, especially after the release of Tay’s latest album Folklore! On the track Peace, which very much sounds like it’s about Alwyn, the 30-year-old Grammy winner sings about wanting to have a baby with him.

Catch some of the lyrics (below):

“Your integrity makes me seem small / You paint dreamscapes on the wall / I talk shit with my friends, it’s like I’m wasting your honor / And you know that I’d swing with you for the fences / Sit with you in the trenches / Give you my wild, give you a child / Give you the silence that only comes when two people understand each other / Family that I chose, now that I see your brother as my brother / Is it enough?”

It’s possible the actor and performer are waiting to take the leap until they officially become Mr. and Mrs., something that has been speculated as the two continue to cozy up together in quarantine. A source previously shared to the outlet:

“[They] have talked about marriage. They don’t have a set deadline in place, but they’re very much in love.”

Even as the couple consider their future together, it’s clear Taylor has her mind set on more than just where Joe fits into her life, with the first confidant adding:

“She’s focused on her career, her album and getting her political views out there and making a difference. Taylor feels less pressure than she once did because she is very confident at this point in her life.”

The insider continued:

“Her family and Joe have continued to be a huge support system for her. She’s very excited about her future.”

With so many things in store, why wouldn’t she be?? A solid relationship and the idea of expanding her fam sound like they mean a lot to Swift, who has only gushed about her man publicly on few occasions. One of those was during her Miss Americana Netflix documentary, where she spoke highly of Alwyn:

“I… was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life. We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. Even though it was really horrible, I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.”

That’s goals! And whether or not they decide to go the route of marriage and babies, it certainly won’t define them!!

