Demi Lovato Stands Up For Taylor Swift’s Political Activism After Past Feud!

Taylor Swift is doing right in Demi Lovato‘s eyes!

As you’re likely aware, the Lover songstress had previously been politically silent for years, even during the 2016 election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. She was long accused of keeping silent so as not to rock the boat with her lingering country following.

That all changed in 2018 when she couldn’t stay silent anymore about an anti-LGBT politician in her home state. Now she’s standing up for her beliefs on a regular basis and not caring what anyone thinks! She recently full-on endorsed Joe Biden for President, earning major points in Demi’s book.

Following the Wednesday release of her new political anthem Commander in Chief, the 28-year-old spoke to CNN about taking a stance, and simultaneously gave a nod to Miz Swift:

“You’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t. You can list Taylor Swift as a perfect example of that exact saying. For years she got trashed because she wasn’t taking a stance and wasn’t standing up for these rights and she kind of took a back seat and now she’s become very political and there are people that are unhappy with that too. It’s just, like, you have to live what feels authentic to you. To me, that’s using my platform to speak out about the things that I see that are wrong.”

That’s so nice to hear Demi giving a shout out to Taylor!

In the past, these two haven’t exactly been best buds. In 2016, she told Glamour of Tay’s silence around hot topics:

“I think that having a song and a video about tearing Katy Perry down, that’s not women’s empowerment. We all do things that aren’t, but I have to ask myself, ‘Am I content with calling myself a feminist?’ Yes, because I speak out.”

Clearly, Demi isn’t afraid to call out Trump for what she considers to be failures made by his administration over the last few years, as evidenced by her new diss track aimed at the President. The recently single songstress told CNN of her track Commander In Chief:

“There’s been so many times that I’ve wanted to write the president a letter or sit down with him and ask him these questions. And then I thought, I don’t really actually want to do that and I thought one way that I could do that is writing a song and releasing it for the whole world to hear and then he has to answer those questions to everyone and not just me.”

But one thing she’s making abundantly clear? She urged all of her fans — regardless of their political views — to vote in the election:

“We have to turn up and vote because it’s so important that our voices are heard. And, honestly, for me, whether you are a Republican or Democrat, just get out and vote.”

We’re glad these two are on better terms and can at least agree about speaking out politically!

Maybe one day the Democrat and Republican parties can come together with mutual respect, too! You know, once they can agree on basics like DEMOCRACY = GOOD!

