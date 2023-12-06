Taylor Swift Says She Didn't Leave The House FOR A YEAR After Kim Kardashian's 'Illegal' Phone Call 'Frame Job'

Look what you made her do! In this case, it’s revisiting one of her longtime feuds.

Taylor Swift was named TIME’s Person of the Year and gave an interview talking about EVERYTHING! And not just what’s current, like her romance with Travis Kelce. No, she even touched on her nasty feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. And she did not mince her words when talking about the 43-year-old reality star’s role in the drama!

For those who need a refresher, Kimmy Kakes ended up getting in the middle of Taylor and Kanye’s longtime feud in 2016. The rapper released a song called Famous, on which he rapped the degrading lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.” And of course he made a music video with a sex doll version of Tay. Ick. Naturally, Taylor wasn’t cool with it! In particular, the Anti-Hero artist said at the time she was never approved him calling her a “bitch.”

But Kim insisted the singer was lying and HAD consented to the lyrics – even releasing a now-infamous phone call between Kanye and Taylor that seemed to indicate the pop star had been on board with the song. Public opinion turned against the Grammy winner, with everyone calling her a liar and referring to her with the snake emoji. Due to all the online backlash, Taylor went into hiding. But she didn’t let the scandal keep her down. She re-emerged the following year with her album Reputation, which made several references to the feud.

And eventually, the full, unedited conversation from the phone came out and vindicated Taylor’s version of events. See, it turned out the call Kim had released (which she knew to record for some reason — weird) was edited to leave out important context, like exactly what Tay was consenting to.

Now years after the ordeal, Taylor is looking back on that “hard” time of what felt like “a career death” to her. Speaking with TIME, the 33-year-old did not hold back while slamming Kim for the part she played in the “fully manufactured frame job.” The beloved songwriter recalled:

“Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me. You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.”

And unfortunately it worked for a while. The online hate took a massive toll on Taylor’s mental health — to the point where she was even terrified to hop on a phone call anymore:

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

Oof. And it didn’t get easier for her, even after a year-long hiatus. When Reputation faced skepticism from the public at the time, all Taylor could think about was how “that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life.” But flash forward to 2023, her biggest fears did not come to pass. People learned the truth, like they usually do. And Ye is the one hiding out in another country now — while it’s safe to say Taylor is at the top of her game!

Wow! We wonder what Kim will have to say about Taylor’s call-out! She most likely wishes this story would just die down all these years later. But as was once said in Bad Blood, you forgive, you forget, but you never let it go — and Taylor clearly will never let the drama go. No one would blame her for what she had to deal with back then! And with the highly anticipated release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), something Taylor teased as having some “fire” vault tracks, Kim is just going to have to face the music with all of the feud chatter some more!

