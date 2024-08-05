Did Taylor Swift React After Kanye West Name-Dropped Her & Travis Kelce In New Song?? Here’s What Fans Are Saying...

Did Taylor Swift subtly react to being name dropped on Vultures 2??

The latest fold of the Eras Tour performer and Kanye West’s never ending back-and-forth played out over the weekend. If you didn’t know, the controversial rapper dropped Vultures 2 on Saturday, and one song in particular had a not-so-subtle Taylor and Travis Kelce bar. On Ye and Lil Wayne’s song Lifestyle (Demo), the latter raps “I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce” — seemingly in reference to the NFL star’s position on the Kansas City Chiefs.

And while neither Tay nor Trav have addressed the lyric publicly, fans believe the Lover singer may have reacted to it with her wardrobe!

During her Eras Tour stop in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday, the 34-year-old came out on stage during the Red set of her show wearing an I Bet You Think About Me t-shirt. If you didn’t know, one theory fans have put forth is that the song is about Kanye and their years-long feud — so is this her way of responding? On X (Twitter), fans were quick to share their thoughts:

“She’s so funny for wearing the I bet you think about me shirt after Ka*ye name dropped her and Travis in his song an actual comedian” “[When I] saw the k*nye thing a little bit ago and I knew she was gonna wear it lmao” “I wonder when this subtle beef between Taylor Swift and Kanye West will end”

What do you think, Perezcious readers?? This definitely isn’t the first time Taylor has worn the shirt, so is it just funny timing, or a strategic move? Let us know in the comments down below!

